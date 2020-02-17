Sphere Price Tops $0.0795 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market cap of $992,647.00 and $320.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042835 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00070936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001011 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,919.74 or 1.01174492 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

