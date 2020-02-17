Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Boosted by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 373,505 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 300,323 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,010,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $8,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $53.77. 470,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,502. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

