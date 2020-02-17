Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.05. Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,827 shares of company stock worth $8,003,783 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $173.84.

