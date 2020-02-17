SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. First Analysis increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. 465,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.