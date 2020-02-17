SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Benchmark

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.72.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 42.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SPS Commerce by 156.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SPS Commerce by 144.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

