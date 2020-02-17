Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,326. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -682.11, a PEG ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,405,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 156.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 21.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Square by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 8.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

