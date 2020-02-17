StableUSD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $12.47 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,669,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,630,603 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

