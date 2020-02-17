Starbase (STAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,979.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $70,979.00 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00480764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.34 or 0.06188999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00066359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028068 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005158 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010120 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

