State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $79.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

