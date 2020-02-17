State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

