State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 169,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,860,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MMS stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

