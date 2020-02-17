State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 430 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 81.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.77 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

