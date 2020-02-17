State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Five9 worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 10.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Five9 by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $295,765.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,993,596.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,918 shares of company stock worth $15,623,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,553.00, a PEG ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

