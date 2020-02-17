State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Neogen worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Neogen by 42.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Neogen by 159.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 12.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $760,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,650.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Neogen stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

