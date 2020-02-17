State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,256 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of PROS worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1,251.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PRO opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.