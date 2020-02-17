State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.49% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 80,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $405.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $30.98.
In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $105,485.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on HIBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
