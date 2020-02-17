State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.49% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 80,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $405.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $105,485.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HIBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

