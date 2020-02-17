State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Steelcase worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 1,210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 530,021 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 348,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 106,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 737.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 103,108 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 63,717 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. 17.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

