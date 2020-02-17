State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

In related news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SUM opened at $23.98 on Monday. Summit Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

