State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,397 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.