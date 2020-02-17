State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,970 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 543,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

AIMC opened at $36.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

