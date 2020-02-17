State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,194 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 193.28% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

