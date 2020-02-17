State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,911 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 157,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

