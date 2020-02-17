State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,461 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $60.65. 10,848,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

