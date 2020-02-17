State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 599.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 509,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 436,351 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 60,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.69. 616,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,355. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

