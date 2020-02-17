State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.39 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,714 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

PPL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 8,120,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,149. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.