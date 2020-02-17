State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.25. 349,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.65.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

