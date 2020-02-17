State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $7.09 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 277,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. 6,225,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,393,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

