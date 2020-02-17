State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 155,874 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,874 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 370.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

