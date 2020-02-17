State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,856 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,781. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $310,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

