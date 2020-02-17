State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 63,027 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,027 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Liberty Property Trust worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,438,000 after acquiring an additional 456,926 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,283,000 after acquiring an additional 665,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 829,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,833,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE:LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.