State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Ciena worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ciena by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $41,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $141,187.50. Insiders sold a total of 108,587 shares of company stock worth $5,691,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.19. 1,096,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.