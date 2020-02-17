State Street Corp Acquires 500,861 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,861 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $596,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,187. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

