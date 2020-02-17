State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $627,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,832,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,428,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 9,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR traded down $28.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,993.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,868.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,698.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,562.02 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total value of $6,974,881.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,952,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.04, for a total transaction of $3,715,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,783,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $49,685,243. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.