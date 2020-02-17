State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $550,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.85. 1,150,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

