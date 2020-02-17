State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130,149 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $642,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

