State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $569,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

