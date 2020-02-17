State Street Corp Raises Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,487 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $717,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. 1,299,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,781. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.