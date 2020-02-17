State Street Corp Sells 191,820 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,692,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $557,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 239,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.76. 1,403,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

