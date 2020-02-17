State Street Corp Sells 297,809 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,711,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $667,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,277,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Loews news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,830 shares of company stock worth $2,777,816. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 930,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.