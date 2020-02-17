State Street Corp Sells 65,684 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,935,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,684 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $608,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

CarMax stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.81. 729,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.