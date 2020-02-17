StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for StealthGas’ earnings. StealthGas posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StealthGas will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StealthGas.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:GASS remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.47. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in StealthGas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

