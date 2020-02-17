Stephens Cuts Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target to $50.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUSHA. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.