Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,389 Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $30,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,731,000 after buying an additional 112,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,864,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.41. 475,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $334,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,665 shares of company stock worth $1,506,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.