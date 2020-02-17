Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $400,000 in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,003 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $2,238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 277,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.17. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $46.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

