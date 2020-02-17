Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 2,931.1% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 284,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 274,853 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FII traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In other Federated Investors news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $3,253,647. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FII shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

