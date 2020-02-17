Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $279,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 930,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,349. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

