Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $314,000 Investment in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 3.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 57.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of CEO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.54. 53,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $139.77 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

