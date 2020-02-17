Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $352,000 Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Liberty Global by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,403. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

