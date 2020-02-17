Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,695 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in NiSource by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $30.21. 3,826,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

