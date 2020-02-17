Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $289,000 Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 26.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 176,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $764.20 million, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 0.43. City Office REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 87.04%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

